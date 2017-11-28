USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

1711028-N-QJ850-0026

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 flies to Pinecastle Range in Ocala, Florida, for a live-fire exercise. The amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

