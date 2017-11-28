(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 34]

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

    OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    1711028-N-QJ850-0026
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 flies to Pinecastle Range in Ocala, Florida, for a live-fire exercise. The amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:09
    Photo ID: 3983585
    VIRIN: 171128-N-QJ850-0026
    Resolution: 4915x3511
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: OCALA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    171128-N-TV230-1079
    171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-OX360-046
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-050 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171123-N-CF105-022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Seaman stands aft lookout watch
    171123-N-CF105-018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) OS2 checks EEBD
    171123-N-CF105-034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171128-N-OX360-045
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Sonar Technicians stand watch
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-TV230-1027
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171128-N-TV230-1120
    171128-N-OX360-036
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-TV230-1047
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Ship's Serviceman presses uniform
    171128-N-TV230-1094
    171128-N-TV230-1106
    15th MEU Maritime Raid Force conducts fast rope rehearsal
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    range
    gun
    machine
    live-fire
    target
    aircrew
    hsc
    crewman
    50 cal
    helo
    sea hawk
    helicopter
    .50
    28
    chopper
    aw
    cal
    NMCS
    aws
    mh
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    squardron
    pine castle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT