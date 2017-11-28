(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171128-N-GR168-0074
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Marine Cpl. Austin McClure from Rome, Georgia, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) places a rocket on an H-1W Cobra on the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:06
    Photo ID: 3983546
    VIRIN: 171128-N-GR168-0074
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 990.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    USS New York
    ordinance
    VMM 162
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

