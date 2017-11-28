171128-N-GR168-0074

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Marine Cpl. Austin McClure from Rome, Georgia, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) places a rocket on an H-1W Cobra on the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 34]