171128-N-OX360-045

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Devon Young, from Littleton, Colo., air hammers non-skid aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3983534 VIRIN: 171128-N-OX360-045 Resolution: 2996x4685 Size: 1.05 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171128-N-OX360-045 [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.