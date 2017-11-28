171128-N-OX360-045
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Devon Young, from Littleton, Colo., air hammers non-skid aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3983534
|VIRIN:
|171128-N-OX360-045
|Resolution:
|2996x4685
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171128-N-OX360-045 [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT