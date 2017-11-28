1711028-N-QJ850-0452

OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2017) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jonathan Sponsler from State College, Pennsylvania, fires a .50-caliber machine gun on targets from an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 during a live-fire exercise in Ocala, Florida. The amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3983591 VIRIN: 171128-N-QJ850-0452 Resolution: 5228x3749 Size: 1.03 MB Location: OCALA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.