USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Seaman stands aft lookout watch

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2017) Seaman Yomar Plaza Ruiz, from Santana Grande, Puerto Rico, stands the aft lookout watch on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie is on a regularly scheduled, independent deployment, currently in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)
