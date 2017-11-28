171128-N-OX360-046

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kiara Lee, from Franklin, Va., operates a weapons elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)

