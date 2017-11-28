171128-N-OX360-046
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kiara Lee, from Franklin, Va., operates a weapons elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)
11.28.2017
11.29.2017
PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
