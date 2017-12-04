Crowd members applaud for Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, during his traditional “fini” flight, ceremony April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Richardson is scheduled to leave Yokota to become commander of the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:44 Photo ID: 3410725 VIRIN: 170412-F-EZ530-350 Resolution: 557x372 Size: 115.11 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.