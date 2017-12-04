(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 11 of 14]

    Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Jesse N. Barnes, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 instructor navigator, and Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, do a finial check of flight plans April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Richardson’s last flight, known as a “fini” flight, follows an Air Force tradition dating back to WWII where upon completion of an aircrew member’s final flight they are doused with water and congratulated by their comrades in arms and family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:43
    Photo ID: 3410704
    VIRIN: 170412-F-EZ530-126
    Resolution: 557x372
    Size: 108.15 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight

