Airman 1st Class Christian Williams, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules loadmaster, performs final checks on container delivery system bundles before takeoff April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training exercise was also Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commanders, “fini” flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3410706
|VIRIN:
|170412-F-EZ530-132
|Resolution:
|507x338
|Size:
|85.84 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight
LEAVE A COMMENT