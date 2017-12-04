Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, smiles after his family sprayed him with water after his “fini” flight April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Richardson’s last flight, known as a “fini” flight, follows an Air Force tradition dating back to WWII where upon completion of an aircrew member’s final flight they are doused with water and congratulated by their comrades in arms and family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:44
|Photo ID:
|3410723
|VIRIN:
|170412-F-EZ530-314
|Resolution:
|190x276
|Size:
|50.09 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight
LEAVE A COMMENT