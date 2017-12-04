C-130H Hercules loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron prepare container delivery system bundles during a mass drop training exercise April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training exercise was also Col. Neil R. Richardson’s, 374th Airlift Wing vice commanders, “fini” flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight
