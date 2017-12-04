Capt. Erol S. Kelter, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules pilot, banks the aircraft during a low altitude mountain flying and a mass container delivery system bundle drop training exercise April, 12, 2017, over mainland Japan. The training exercise was also Col. Neil R. Richardson’s, 374th Airlift Wing vice commanders, “fini” flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:43 Photo ID: 3410709 VIRIN: 170412-F-EZ530-161 Resolution: 557x372 Size: 154.09 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.