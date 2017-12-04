Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight

Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, communicates with a pilot during his “fini” flight, April 12, 2017, over mainland Japan. Richardson is a C-130E/H Hercules master navigator and former U.S. Air Force Weapons Instructor Cadre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

