Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, laughs with his son Gage after his “fini” flight, April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Richardson is scheduled to leave Yokota to become commander of the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|04.12.2017
|05.22.2017 20:44
|3410724
|170412-F-EZ530-326
|557x372
|108.23 KB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
|0
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
