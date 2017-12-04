(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 2 of 14]

    Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, laughs with his son Gage after his “fini” flight, April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Richardson is scheduled to leave Yokota to become commander of the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight

    Japan
    C-130H Hercules
    Yokota Air Base
    Navigator
    Fini Flight
    bundle drop
    374th Airlift Wing

