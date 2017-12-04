Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, shakes hands with Airman 1st Class Christian Williams, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules loadmaster, after completion of Richardson’s “fini” flight April 12, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. After the flight Richardson shook hands and thanked the Aircrew, and during his speech thanked everyone who worked to accomplish his “fini” flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3410721
|VIRIN:
|170412-F-EZ530-276
|Resolution:
|343x223
|Size:
|57.51 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight
