Rank and U.S. Air Force Weapons School Graduate badge of Col. Neil R. Richardson, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, April 12, 2017, over mainland Japan. Richardson is a C-130E/H Hercules master navigator and former U.S. Air Force Weapons Instructor Cadre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3410713
|VIRIN:
|170412-F-EZ530-196
|Resolution:
|319x215
|Size:
|69.9 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Richardson's 'Fini' Flight [Image 1 of 14], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Col. Neil Richardson’s Fini Flight
LEAVE A COMMENT