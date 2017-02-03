Fly-Away Security Team graduates and instructors pose for a photo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 2, 2017. Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” lasted for three weeks and included training about legal considerations, Redman qualification, baton maneuvers and verbal judo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
This work, Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes? [Image 1 of 12], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
