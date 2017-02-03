(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes? [Image 1 of 12]

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Fly-Away Security Team graduates and instructors pose for a photo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 2, 2017. Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” lasted for three weeks and included training about legal considerations, Redman qualification, baton maneuvers and verbal judo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3200643
    VIRIN: 170302-F-AG923-0024
    Resolution: 5476x3080
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes? [Image 1 of 12], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Security Forces
    Joint Base Andrews
    Training
    Redman
    Fly-Away Security Team
    811th Security Forces Squadron
    Pheonix Raven
    Pre-Raven

