    Redman qualification fight [Image 7 of 12]

    Redman qualification fight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Julio Camacho, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. The course provides development for military members in one of two ways: Army and Air Force participants can either earn a Fly-Away Security Team certification, which permits them to perform Raven-like duties at strictly JBA, whereas Air Force participants may advance to the official Raven school earning authorization to perform the unique security mission throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3200630
    VIRIN: 170224-F-KR223-0671
    Resolution: 3690x2734
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redman qualification fight [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

