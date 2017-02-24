Redman qualification fight

Senior Airman Julio Camacho, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. The course provides development for military members in one of two ways: Army and Air Force participants can either earn a Fly-Away Security Team certification, which permits them to perform Raven-like duties at strictly JBA, whereas Air Force participants may advance to the official Raven school earning authorization to perform the unique security mission throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

