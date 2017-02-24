Staff Sgt. Damien Hernandez, 811th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member and instructor, ensures Fly-Away Security Team training participants have their mouth guards at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. The course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” occurred from Feb. 13 to March 2, where security forces and military police military members were trained to perform fly-away mission duties at JBA. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 17:01
|Photo ID:
|3200625
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-KR223-0551
|Resolution:
|3803x2536
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Everyone have their mouth guards? [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
LEAVE A COMMENT