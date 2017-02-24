Everyone have their mouth guards?

Staff Sgt. Damien Hernandez, 811th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member and instructor, ensures Fly-Away Security Team training participants have their mouth guards at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. The course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” occurred from Feb. 13 to March 2, where security forces and military police military members were trained to perform fly-away mission duties at JBA. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

