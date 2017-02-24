(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Everyone have their mouth guards? [Image 9 of 12]

    Everyone have their mouth guards?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Damien Hernandez, 811th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member and instructor, ensures Fly-Away Security Team training participants have their mouth guards at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. The course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” occurred from Feb. 13 to March 2, where security forces and military police military members were trained to perform fly-away mission duties at JBA. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3200625
    VIRIN: 170224-F-KR223-0551
    Resolution: 3803x2536
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everyone have their mouth guards? [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

