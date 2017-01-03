Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?

Staff Sgt. Brian Sollis, 811th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security NCO and instructor, gives directions during the Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 1, 2017. On this day, Pre-Raven trainees practiced verbal judo, which is an important skill for Ravens to use to deescalate a situation without the use of physical force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

