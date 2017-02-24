Swinging baton in unison

Senior Airman Julio Camacho, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, performs a baton maneuver during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. Camacho and nine other Airmen and Soldiers took the first step to becoming Fly-Away Security Team certified and moving on to possibly earning the title of “Phoenix Raven” during this course. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)
