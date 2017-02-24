Senior Airman Julio Camacho, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, performs a baton maneuver during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. Camacho and nine other Airmen and Soldiers took the first step to becoming Fly-Away Security Team certified and moving on to possibly earning the title of “Phoenix Raven” during this course. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01 Photo ID: 3200623 VIRIN: 170224-F-KR223-0522 Resolution: 4869x3217 Size: 3.25 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swinging baton in unison [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.