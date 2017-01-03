(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes? [Image 2 of 12]

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” practice verbal judo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 1, 2017. On this day, Pre-Raven trainees practiced verbal judo, which is an important skill for Ravens to use to deescalate a situation without the use of physical force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3200642
    VIRIN: 170301-F-AG923-0025
    Resolution: 4967x3311
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes? [Image 1 of 12], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?
    Safety first
    Review and instruction
    Redman qualification fight
    Testing defense knowledge
    Everyone have their mouth guards?
    Swinging baton in unison
    Defense movement demonstration
    Flutter kicks strengthen abs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Joint Base Andrews
    Training
    Redman
    Fly-Away Security Team
    811th Security Forces Squadron
    Pheonix Raven
    Pre-Raven

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT