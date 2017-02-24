Testing defense knowledge

Private First Class Micah Smith, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. Ravens are specially trained security forces personnel who provide executive aircraft security to Air Force assets. Some general prerequisites for attending the training include being either a security forces or military police member, receiving a 90 percent or above on the Air Force physical fitness test, have a record of good behavior, and receiving permission from their unit to participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

