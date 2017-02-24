Tech. Sgt. Channing Pompa, 811th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security team leader, right, talks to Senior Airman Paul Pfenning, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, left, after a Redman fight during Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. This quarterly-held course determines whether applicants can perform the Raven mission of providing discrete, low‐visibility security that ensures protection for Air Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown or deemed inadequate to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:01 Photo ID: 3200632 VIRIN: 170224-F-KR223-0735 Resolution: 2292x3443 Size: 2.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Review and instruction [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.