Pre-Raven; Do you have what it takes?

Fly-Away Security Team trainees jog to their designated training location at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 1, 2017. This day focused on verbal judo, which is an important skill for Ravens to use to deescalate a situation without the use of physical force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

