Safety first

Senior Airman Emilio Contreras, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, prepares for a Redman qualification fight at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 24, 2017. This quarterly-held course determines whether applicants can perform the Raven mission of providing discrete, low‐visibility security that ensures protection for Air Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown or deemed inadequate to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

