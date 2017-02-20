170221-N-OH262-649 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--A view of the hospital ship USNS Comfort's (T-AH 20) bridge, Feb. 21. The ship got underway to conduct its Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3199190
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-OH262-649
|Resolution:
|5376x3840
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170221-N-OH262-649 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
