SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 24, 2017) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), prepare to hook a sling hoist pennant to the bottom of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
|02.24.2017
|03.02.2017 00:44
|3199169
|170224-N-RM689-751
|5127x3539
|969.66 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
