170221-N-OH262-623 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--U.S. Navy Sailors attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort's (T-AH 20) conduct an aviation fire drill on the flight deck, Feb. 21. The ship got underway to conduct its Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 00:46 Photo ID: 3199193 VIRIN: 170221-N-OH262-623 Resolution: 3087x2205 Size: 3.63 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170221-N-OH262-623 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.