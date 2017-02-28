SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 28, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors and civilian employees participated in the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Polar Plunge aboard CFAS February 28, 2017.The Polar Plunge was held to raise awareness for the NMCRS active-duty fund drive, which helps keep NMCRS services and programs running worldwide.(U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary S. Horvath/ Released)
This work, 170228-N-RY519-053 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
