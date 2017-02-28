170228-N-WF272-373 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) The Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) refuels amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|02.28.2017
|03.02.2017 00:44
|3199172
|170228-N-WF272-373
|3300x2203
|1.05 MB
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts nighttime replenishment at sea [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
