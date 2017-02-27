170227-N-ZO915-017
BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 27, 2017) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oscar Quezada, from Vallejo, California, replaces the rubber seal gasket on a quick-acting air-tight door for periodic maintenance in USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) hangar bay. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown / Released)
|02.27.2017
|03.02.2017 00:46
|3199196
|170227-N-ZO915-017
|5823x3886
|923.85 KB
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
|0
