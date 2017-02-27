170227-N-ZO915-017

BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 27, 2017) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oscar Quezada, from Vallejo, California, replaces the rubber seal gasket on a quick-acting air-tight door for periodic maintenance in USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) hangar bay. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 00:46 Photo ID: 3199196 VIRIN: 170227-N-ZO915-017 Resolution: 5823x3886 Size: 923.85 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170227-N-ZO915-017 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.