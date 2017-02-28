170228-N-RX668-187
NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 28, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Clinton J. Christofk, College of Naval Command and Staff’s (CNCS) Presidential Honor Graduate at U.S. Naval War College (NWC), speaks to students, staff, faculty and guests during his graduation ceremony at NWC in Newport, Rhode Island. Seventy-four students from the College of Naval Warfare and CNCS were recognized for their achievements and received either a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3199148
|VIRIN:
|170228-N-RX668-187
|Resolution:
|2100x1032
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170228-N-RX668-187 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT