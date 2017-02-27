170227-N-GR120-178 NORFOLK (Feb. 27, 2017) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Toddriquez Jones, from Oxford, Mississippi, and assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) hands out clothes during a volunteer effort at the Ohef Sholom Temple Soup Kitchen. Sailors assigned George Washington, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 from Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2 joined members of the Ohef Sholom Temple in preparing food and distributing donated goods to those in need during the temple’s monthly soup kitchen in Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anna Van Nuys)

