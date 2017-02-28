170228-N-OS569-138

NORFOLK (Feb. 28, 2017) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is pierside during the sustainment phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 00:43 Photo ID: 3199163 VIRIN: 170228-N-OS569-138 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.