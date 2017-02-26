170227-N-BL637-002

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 27, 2017) Sailors participate in a 24-hour row-a-thon competition in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship and its carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

