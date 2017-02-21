170221-N-OH262-801 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--A Civil Service Mariner attached to Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) secures a lifeboat after an abandon ship drill aboard the vessel, Feb. 21. Comfort was at sea for its Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3199142 VIRIN: 170221-N-OH262-772 Resolution: 3666x5133 Size: 4.38 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170221-N-OH262-772 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.