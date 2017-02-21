170221-N-OH262-801 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--A Civil Service Mariner attached to Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) secures a lifeboat after an abandon ship drill aboard the vessel, Feb. 21. Comfort was at sea for its Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3199142
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-OH262-772
|Resolution:
|3666x5133
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170221-N-OH262-772 [Image 1 of 244], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT