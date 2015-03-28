170215-M-WQ703-049

SENOOR BEACH, Oman (Feb. 15, 2017) Sailors and U.S. Marines asigned to the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit debark a Landing Craft Air Cushion at Senoor Beach, Oman, during Exercise Sea Soldier. Theannual bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr./Released)

