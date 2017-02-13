170213-N-RJ834-006
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 13, 2017) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Scott Swift delivers opening remarks during the Fleet Cybersecurity Waterfront Training Symposium. The purpose of the symposium is to provide Hawaii based afloat and ashore leadership and cybersecurity workforce personnel with training and information for improving cybersecurity readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tamara Vaughn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3186327
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-RJ834-006
|Resolution:
|4487x2992
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170213-N-RJ834-006 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT