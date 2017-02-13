170213-N-RJ834-006

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 13, 2017) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Scott Swift delivers opening remarks during the Fleet Cybersecurity Waterfront Training Symposium. The purpose of the symposium is to provide Hawaii based afloat and ashore leadership and cybersecurity workforce personnel with training and information for improving cybersecurity readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tamara Vaughn/Released)

