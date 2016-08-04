(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    04.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170215-N-WX059-0090
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 15, 2017) Lt. j.g. Brandon Rivera, left, and Builder 1st Class Khiaro Promise, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, dive on a plane wreck during diver-qualification training off the coast of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. UCT-1 provides capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 00:09
    Photo ID: 3186345
    VIRIN: 170215-N-WX059-0090
    Resolution: 3000x1823
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

