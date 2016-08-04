Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

170215-N-WX059-0090

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 15, 2017) Lt. j.g. Brandon Rivera, left, and Builder 1st Class Khiaro Promise, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, dive on a plane wreck during diver-qualification training off the coast of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. UCT-1 provides capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey/Released)

