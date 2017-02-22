170222-N-NZ935-033
MOBILE, Ala. (Feb. 22, 2017) Damage Controlman Fireman Brandi Walker, assigned to the USS Constitution, speaks to students at Baker High School about the battle between USS Constitution and HMS Guerriere during a Navy Week Mobile. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hammond/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3186321
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-NZ935-033
|Resolution:
|3472x2480
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170222-N-NZ935-033 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT