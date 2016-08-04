170220-N-WV703-130

SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) conducts routine operations in the Sulu Sea. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

