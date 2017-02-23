170223-N-WV703-295

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 23, 2017) Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) swim in the South China Sea. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 00:07 Photo ID: 3186309 VIRIN: 170223-N-WV703-295 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170223-N-WV703-295 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.