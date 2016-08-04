(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170220-N-WV703-645 [Image 20 of 59]

    170220-N-WV703-645

    SULU SEA

    04.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170220-N-WV703-645
    SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) refuel an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter after conducting routine operations in the Sulu Sea. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the U.S. the U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 00:07
    Photo ID: 3186297
    VIRIN: 170220-N-WV703-645
    Resolution: 5192x3461
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170220-N-WV703-645 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170222-N-OS569-017
    170222-N-BL637-009
    170215-M-WQ703-049
    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training
    170223-N-WV703-062
    170223-N-OB360-003
    170222-N-GL340-137
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170222-N-AT895-060
    170213-N-RJ834-006
    170220-N-WV703-130
    170222-N-NZ935-033
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170215-N-N0901-010
    170222-N-HD638-007
    170223-N-WV703-295
    170222-N-BN978-002
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170223-N-AT895-190
    170220-N-WV703-645
    170222-N-MJ645-088
    170220-N-XX999-570
    170220-N-WV703-377
    170222-N-HD638-035
    170220-N-NX690-115
    170223-N-YM720-049
    170215-N-N0901-007
    170223-N-WV703-223
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170222-N-OS569-020
    170222-N-BL637-017
    170221-N-TR165-058
    170222-N-PP996-012
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay's flight deck during Cobra Gold
    170223-N-OB360-002
    170222-N-MJ645-340
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170222-N-MJ645-415
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170222-N-AT895-054
    170222-N-BN978-001
    170222-N-BL637-025
    170221-N-HQ322-185
    170223-N-AT895-180
    170222-N-MJ645-397
    170222-N-AT895-082
    170215-N-N0901-006
    170215-N-N0901-008
    170222-N-KP948-174
    170222-N-BL637-034
    170222-N-AT895-047
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170222-N-HD638-102
    170222-N-NZ935-092
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170222-N-BL637-040
    170222-N-HD638-137
    170222-N-HD638-082

    TAGS

    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Singapore
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    CTF 73
    Maiden Deployment
    DESRON 7
    Changi
    LCS 4
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    Asia-Pacific Rebalance
    Crown of the Fleet
    Crown Town
    Royal Punch

