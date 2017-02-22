170222-N-AT895-060
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson visits Naval Base Ventura County. During his visit, CNO held an all-hands call, conducted a reenlistment, and toured various facilities and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3186330
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-AT895-060
|Resolution:
|3562x2378
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170222-N-AT895-060 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT