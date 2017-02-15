170215-N-N0901-010

RAMSUND, Norway (Feb. 15, 2017) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 successfully deploy a water disruption charge to render safe a vehicle-borne IED. EODMU-8 is participating in Exercise Arctic Specialist 2017, a multi-national explosive ordnance disposal exercise conducted in the austere environments of northern Norway. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Seth Wartak/Released)

