SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 22, 2017) An F/A 18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 prepares to launch from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship and its carrier strike group are on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 00:07
|Photo ID:
|3186312
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-HD638-007
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
