170223-N-AT895-190

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson visits Naval Base Ventura County. During his visit, CNO held an all-hands call, conducted a reenlistment, and toured various facilities and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)

