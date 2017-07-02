170207-F-WU507-006: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, performs a walk-around inspection of a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B tail as part of pre-flight checks at Prestwick Airport, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2017. Much of the success of 1st AS missions can be attributed to FCCs, who enabled a 98.8 percent departure reliability rate in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3176246 VIRIN: 170207-F-WU507-006 Resolution: 6698x4427 Size: 5.76 MB Location: PRESTWICK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.