(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 6 of 20]

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    PRESTWICK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170207-F-WU507-006: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, performs a walk-around inspection of a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B tail as part of pre-flight checks at Prestwick Airport, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2017. Much of the success of 1st AS missions can be attributed to FCCs, who enabled a 98.8 percent departure reliability rate in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3176246
    VIRIN: 170207-F-WU507-006
    Resolution: 6698x4427
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: PRESTWICK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe
    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Naples
    Italy
    U.K.
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    Scotland
    Britain
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    Air Force Two
    89th Operations Group
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group
    Prestwick

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT