89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170207-F-WU507-005: A Scottish fleet services operator services lavatories on a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B as it sits parked awaiting fuel at Prestwick Airport, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet back to Joint Base Andrews, terminating a four-day overseas training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Location: PRESTWICK, GB