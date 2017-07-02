89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170207-F-WU507-005: A Scottish fleet services operator services lavatories on a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B as it sits parked awaiting fuel at Prestwick Airport, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet back to Joint Base Andrews, terminating a four-day overseas training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
02.07.2017
